MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE Coming to Movie Theaters Worldwide in August

Join the new powerhouses of K-pop, MAMAMOO, as they embark on their first world tour in the highly anticipated film, MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE.

On Wed., Aug. 9 and Sat. Aug. 12 only, the group’s members Solar, Moon Byul, Whee In, and Hwa Sa invite audiences around the globe to delight in the captivating vocals of their dynamic concert performances from Seoul and beyond and witness their personal and heartfelt stories via rare behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

Tickets for MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE go on sale at mamamoomovie.com beginning July 13 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE is presented in select cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing and WYS En Scene. Visit mamamoomovie.com for the most up-to-date information about ticketing and participating theaters globally.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the WYS En Scene team to bring MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE to cinemas worldwide. The group are one of the most exciting acts to emerge from the K-pop world in recent years, and their impressive global reach makes for a great fit for event cinema. We look forward to bringing their eagerly awaited feature film to audiences this August."

MAMAMOO’s mini album “MIC ON” was a hit upon release in October 2022, and the group promptly followed up with a hugely successful, nine city tour across Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and concluding in February 2023 in Manila. In spring 2023, MAMAMOO took their “MY CON” tour to the US for a series of nine concerts.

On this, their first US tour, MAMAMOO sold more than 70,000 tickets an achievement which makes “MY CON” the best-selling debut tour by any K-pop girl group to date, as well as places the girl group in the Top 5 for the highest ticket sales for any K-pop girl group’s world tours in the US. Following the US dates, the group returned to South Korea for three anticipated back-to-back concerts in Seoul.

MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE is Trafalgar Releasing's second collaboration with WYS En Scene following Astro’s "Stargazer Astroscope" in 2022.

About MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO (Korean: 마마무), is a four-member girl group consisting of Solar, Moon Byul, Whee In, and Hwa Sa, who are loved by the public for their outstanding singing skills and spectacular performances.

In 2014, The Group officially debuted with their song "Mr. Ambiguous" and impressed the public with their proficient stage manners and perfect vocal performances. Since then, they have released songs such as “Piano Man,” “Um Oh Ah Yeh,” “You're the Best, “Décalcomanie,” “Yes I am,” “Starry Night,” “Egotistic,” “Wind flower,” gogobebe, and HIP.

The album became a hit, and they became known as one of the best popular girl groups in Korea. Also, MAMAMOO has established itself as a “performance idol group” by selling out more than 20 concerts since their first concert in 2016. In October 2022, MAMAMOO released the 12th EP [MIC ON] and received great love for their unique concepts and intense performances with the title song “ILLELLA.”