MAJOR LAZER Cartoon Series Premieres Today on YouTube

Major Lazer is releasing the first season of their acclaimed MAJOR LAZER cartoon series-originally premiered on FX in 2015-in full today on their Youtube channel for the first time ever, watch the full season below.

The series, created by Diplo, Ferry Guow and Kevin Kusatsu, stars the band's eponymous fictional leader and includes characters voiced by Andy Samberg, Aziz Ansari, Charli XCX, Ezra Koenig, Jorma Taccone, Riff Raff, Trinidad James and more.

Set in the future, MAJOR LAZER is a Jamaican superhero who fights against the dystopian forces that have ruined society that are led by President Whitewall and General Rubbish. MAJOR LAZER is assisted in his fight by President Whitewall's daughter Penny and hacker Blkmrkt.

Major Lazer is the global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, named for the group's fictional figurehead, a one-armed, Jamaican Zombie War commando embodying the group's mission to free the universe with music. MAJOR LAZER has released three acclaimed albums, 2009's Guns Don't Kill People...Lazers Do, 2013's Free The Universe and 2015's Peace Is The Mission, which features "Lean On" with DJ Snake and MØ. In recent months, MAJOR LAZER has collaborated with Beyoncé on her companion album to The Lion King, topped charts with their Anitta collaboration "Make It Hot," and are currently taking over worldwide with "Que Calor" featuring J Balvin and El Alfa. Major Lazer's fourth album is imminent as they continue to fight for peace and freedom through music.





