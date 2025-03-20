MAGIC CITY: AN AMERICAN FANTASY Docuseries Sets 2025 Summer Premiere at STARZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



STARZ has acquired “Magic City: An American Fantasy,” a five-part docuseries uncovering THE STORY BEHIND the famed Atlanta strip club, Magic City, and its decades-long influence on hip-hop. The series is slated to premiere this summer on STARZ.

Magic City has been a legendary Atlanta institution and the launchpad for countless Hip-Hop artists since 1985, leading to the club’s reputation as the “Black Studio 54.” Now, for the first time, “Magic City: An American Fantasy” tells the full tale of the storied club’s rise to global prominence and how it became the definitive king-maker in the hip-hop community, catering to high-profile celebrities such as 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O’Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike, Big Boi and others, as well as artists, dancers, and behind-the-scenes players who ensured its iconic status. The series offers an exclusive look into the enigmatic founder, Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, and the lives of the many women responsible for building the club’s mystique.

The club has held a special place in Black culture for nearly 40 years. It was the well-known hangout of notorious drug gang B.M.F. and the site of a widely viewed get-out-the-vote announcement by former Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams in 2020. It has long been said that any song that gets the girls dancing in MAGIC CITY can top the Billboard charts. Today’s superstars, such as Future credit the DJs at MAGIC CITY with their success. MAGIC CITY also serves as a symbol to the many millions who have never been to the club, while the story of its rise has remained a mystery – until now.

The documentary series initially premiered to acclaim in 2024 at the SXSW festival. The series is created and executive-produced by Cole Brown. Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, Jermaine Dupri, and Jami Gertz serve as executive producers. The series is directed by Charles Todd (Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase The Blues Away, Latin Grammy-nominated Romeo Santos: KING of Bachata) and produced by Scheme Engine – a BIPOC-owned studio with a strong focus on women and minority representation – with showrunner and executive producer Bayan Joonam, executive producers Devin Amar and Alex Kaplan, and producers Ashley Brooke and Marlowe Blue.

Comments