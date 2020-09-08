Lupita Nyong'o Shares Beautiful Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

See the full tribute below, via Instagram.

Variety reports that Lupita Nyong'o has shared a tribute to her co-star Chadwick Boseman.

See the full tribute below, via Instagram.

"I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn't make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning," she wrote. "I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be - here! ... that seem ageless ... Chadwick was one of those people."

Boseman starred as T'Challa in the Marvel Studios' films "Black Panther", "Avengers: Endgame", "Avengers: Infinity War", and "Captain America: Civil War". Nyong'o appeared in "Black Panther."

Nyong'o's feature film debut in Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave earned her an Academy Award, SAG Award and Spirit Award. She graduated from the Yale School of Drama, and her stage credits include Eclipsed (the Public), The Winter's Tale (Yale Rep), Uncle Vanya and The Taming of the Shrew.

Read the original story on Variety.

View More TV Stories Related Articles