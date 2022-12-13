Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe & Gustaf Hammarsten Join DR. DEATH

Peacock announced TODAY that series regulars Luke Kirby (Panhandle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ashley Madekwe (Summering, County Lines) and Gustaf Hammarsten (Old, Bruno) will star alongside Edgar Ramirez and Mandy Moore in the highly anticipated second season of the anthology series, DR. DEATH.

Luke Kirby will play Dr. Nathan Gamelli, a cardiovascular surgeon working at a world class hospital in Sweden. He faces pressure after voicing doubts about Dr. Paolo Macchiarini's groundbreaking surgeries.

Ashley Madekwe will play Dr. Ana Lasbrey, a doctor at the institute. She joins Macchiarini's team, hoping to fast-track her career in stem cell research.

Gustaf Hammarsten will play Dr. Svensson, a family man and researcher. He is running Macchiarini's clinical trials on LAB RATS when alarm bells begin to sound.

Edgar Ramirez will play Paolo Macchiarini, a visionary surgeon whose innovative organ transplants seduced the global medical community. When his fiancé, Benita, and a few suspicious colleagues launch investigations into his botched surgeries, cracks start to appear in Paolo's charming persona.

Mandy Moore will play Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who falls into a whirlwind romance with celebrated surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, only to realize she'd be uncovering more about him than she would have ever imagined.

Season two will be from showrunner, writer and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban (Dr. Death S1, The Girl from Plainville).

Season one's showrunner, executive producer and writer Patrick Macmanus (The Girl from Plainville) will executive produce season two, via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP.

Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey are set to direct episodes from the second season.

This season will feature the "Miracle Man" storyline based on the most recent third season of the podcast. Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname "Miracle Man."

When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the "Miracle Man" into question.

Season one of DR. DEATH, based on the first season of the hit Wondery podcast, explored the psyche of disgraced Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), who maimed or killed 33 out of 38 patients over his career.

The series was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series and named one of the top shows of 2021 by Entertainment Weekly, NPR and more. DR. DEATH is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.