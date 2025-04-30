Listen: THUNDERBOLTS* Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hollywood Records has released Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with music by Academy Award®-nominated composers Son Lux (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”). The digital soundtrack is available at Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and other digital platforms. The film will premiere in U.S. theaters on May 2nd.

The Thunderbolts* score by Son Lux channels their signature blend of orchestral experimentation and sonic manipulation. Inspired by the film’s team of antiheroes, the music pushes boundaries through a unique collaboration with the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Commenting on the score, Son Lux said, “Since the inception of Son Lux, a fascination with orchestral instrumentation and its sonic potential has propelled the project. Thunderbolts* feels like a full circle moment—our collaboration with the London Contemporary Orchestra has allowed us to return to this root inspiration and explode outward from it in new ways. Over the course of multiple sessions at Abbey Road, we recorded materials that were then manipulated, corrupted, and iterated upon, opening the door to possibilities that we can’t wait to explore further. This group of antiheroes provided the perfect inspiration for us to find our own way of making a Marvel score."

Listen to the soundtrack below and pre-order the Thunderbolts* Original Soundtrack on vinyl here. The limited edition 1-LP pressing on translucent yellow vinyl features 22 tracks and will be available this summer.

In “Thunderbolts*” Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, with David Harbour, with Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Jake Schreier directs “Thunderbolts*” and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, and the story is by Eric Pearson. Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*” releases May 2, 2025, in U.S. theaters.

About Son Lux

From the start, Son Lux has operated as something akin to a sonic test kitchen. The Academy Award® and BAFTA-nominated band strives to question deeply held assumptions about how music is made and reconstruct it from a molecular level. What began as a solo project for founder Ryan Lott expanded in 2014, thanks to a kinship with Ian Chang and Rafiq Bhatia too strong to ignore. The trio strengthened their chemistry and honed their collective intuition while creating, releasing, and touring six recordings, including Brighter Wounds (2018) and triple album Tomorrows (2021). The result is a carefully cultivated musical language rooted in curiosity and balancing opposites that largely eschews genre and structural conventions. And yet, the band remains audibly indebted to iconoclastic artists in soul, hip-hop, and experimental improvisation who themselves carved new paths forward.

Distilling these varied influences, Son Lux searches for equilibrium of raw emotional intimacy and meticulous electronic constructions. Son Lux scored A24’s Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once for which they were nominated for two Academy Awards and a BAFTA. The full score album features new collaborations with Mitski, David Byrne, Randy Newman, and Moses Sumney, among others. Their latest film venture is for Marvel Studios, scoring 2025’s highly anticipated Thunderbolts*.

The New York Times proclaims, “Rafiq Bhatia is writing his own musical language,” heralding him as “one of the most intriguing figures in music today.” A guitarist, producer, and composer, Bhatia makes sculptural, meticulously crafted music that finds common ground among ecstatic avant-garde jazz, mournful soul, fractured beats and building-shaking electronics. Bhatia’s solo output has found its home at the legendary Anti- Records, including his most recent EP Each Dream, A Melting Door (February 2025). He has collaborated with a beguiling breadth of artists with little in common other than their iconoclastic outputs, including On Blue, his short film collaboration with Thai master director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

When Ian Chang describes his creative process, the phrase "third culture” keeps coming up. Born in the colony of Hong Kong in 1988, Chang has lived a nomadic life. Stationed out of New York for 10 years and since relocated to Mexico City, he built an impressive roster of progressive pop collaborators such as Moses Sumney, Joan As Policewoman, and Matthew Dear, among others, all while performing internationally and recording as a member of Son Lux and Landlady. In addition to his own solo work, his recent scoring ventures include Forge (premiering at SXSW 2025) and work with EA.

Ryan Lott makes his home in Los Angeles but grew up all over the United States. Music was the one constant, his formative years spent at the piano. In addition to an extensive career writing music for dance, he also has become a sought-after composer for advertising, television, and film. Lott’s feature film credits include The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby (2014), Paper Towns (2015), and Mean Dreams (2017). He has co-produced and co-written music for and with Kimbra, Woodkid, Sufjan Stevens, and Lorde.

