Lisa Pellegrene Launches Book Signings With Book Release Through Barnes And Noble

Lisa Pellegrene recently published her first book, entitled "Be Epic, Choose Love." The book is described in the introduction as an "anthology of epic lyrical poems and narrative based poetic prose about love and life, and a reminder that proceeding with love, kindness, compassion and empathy should always take precedence for all living beings, human and animal." Book signings have begun and the hard copy of the extended version of her book is now available online at BarnesandNoble.com. Pellegrene started her strategic consulting practice in the early 2000's in Los Angeles, and worked as talent on national television to include a featured appearance on the Travel Channel as she explored and narrated the Catalina Island segment of a series which aired for ten years, namely "Top 10 Southern California Beaches." She continued to progress in her career as a writer and in production in film. She now works as a publicist for select clients, and as an author who plans to publish an entire series in addition to the initial version and the extended version of "Be Epic, Choose Love." "Since the beginning of time, states Pellegrene, I've advocated for the welfare of all animals, and I work actively as an animal welfare advocate. They all deserve love, utmost kindness and compassion." She adopted a vegan diet in 2012, and was part of the V-girls/V-guys project based in Los Angeles as a model contributor, which was developed by Melissa Schwartz of Schwartz Studios to "celebrate the strength, beauty and diversity of the vegan community." She is a vegan activist. Lisa Pellegrene believes in love and compassion for all sentient beings, human and animal. Pellegrene describes her career over the past 18 years as one which has evolved with her. Her first book, "Be Epic, Choose Love" was published earlier this year, as well as an extended version which is now available on in paperback, e-book on Kindle, Nook and iBook. The glossy hardcover is now available for purchase on www.barnesandnoble.com. Signed copies are available through her website, www.officiallisapellegrene.com, and by way of the book signing events that Pellegrene is hosting throughout the year.

An excerpt from her book, "Be Epic, Choose Love" relating to love for all and the gift of life,

"Live life, and love with all of your heart, for that's just the start...

of a beauty so deep that is found within one's heart.

Born into this world and given a beautiful start. I just wish all in the world would take heart.

Love one another, don't squabble or fight, rather love all human and animal with all of your might. The strength among us it's all from within, the soul and the spirit, a heart based in love."

When asked what prompted her to write the book, Pellegrene simply replied, "I think the short answer is so simple yet profound, there is a saying which I'm sure many have heard and it comes to mind." Paraphrasing her sentiments, she continued, "I know that all are born with gifts and abilities, and to me, I feel it's important to use our gifts and abilities to inspire, encourage and uplift others. There is no greater strength than love and compassion. The saying I just mentioned relates to determining what the world needs and how you can make it a better place, and truly, the world needs love." Concluding, "I wrote this book to heal hearts, and to simply perpetuate love and compassion, kindness, empathy and truth for all, human and animal."

The book "Be Epic, Choose Love" also contains original photography taken by Lisa Pellegene consisting of animals, as well as beautiful landscapes, skyscapes and sunsets from Southern California to the Carolinas, and beyond. More of her photos are available on Getty Images iStock, Pellegrene is an iStock contributor.

###





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You