Lionsgate Sets FAMILY CAMP DVD Release Date

The hilarious family-comedy, Family Camp arrives on DVD , Digital and Video on Demand on June 28 from Lionsgate. The film follows two families competing for the coveted camp trophy while the DADS try to keep their families and marriages together.

The film was directed and written by Brian Cates (TV's The Glory of Christmas, Super Dads). The cast includes Tommy Woodard, Eddie James, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Gigi Orsillo, and Mark Christopher Lawrence.

When Grace Ackerman signs her family up for a rustic summer Family Camp, a comedy of errors ensues as these polar-opposite families must share a yurt and compete for the camp's coveted games trophy. It's not until the two DADS end up lost in the woods that their faith and family bonds are truly tested in this heartwarming family comedy.

DVD Special Features

Trailer

Heart of Family Camp

Who Are the Skit Guys?

Deleted Scenes

Deleted Scenes with Director Commentary

Rhett Walker Goes Behind the Scenes

Eddie's Yurt Tour