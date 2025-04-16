Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LINKIN PARK is set to headline the UEFA Champions League final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi on May 31st at the Munich Football Arena. Pepsi and UEFA will once again mark the final with its eagerly anticipated curtain raiser, with the event set to be an unforgettable experience just minutes ahead of the match.

LINKIN PARK recently made a triumphant return to the spotlight with the release of From Zero, their first new music in seven years. The album hit the top of the charts across the globe and features #1 smashes “Heavy Is The Crown” and “The Emptiness Machine,” which surged as the biggest rock song of 2024 with over 250 million streams. Notably, as reported by Billboard, LINKIN PARK was the one-and-only rock band to cross over 2 Billion yearly streams in 2024.

The momentum continues this year with their ferocious new single “Up From The Bottom,” taken from their upcoming From Zero (Deluxe Edition), releasing on May 16. Meanwhile, the band continues their massive From Zero World Tour, picking up next in Austin, TX on April 26, winding their way across sold-out stadiums in Europe for the summer, and culminating in South America this fall.

Now, for 2025, LINKIN PARK is taking its brand-new era to new heights, by revealing that they will be taking the stage at this year’s UEFA Champions League final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi, with a setlist representing the best of their legacy, past and present.

To announce this iconic collaboration, LINKIN PARK has composed and recorded an electrifying new remix which features in a short film to mark the announcement. The featured track blends the band’s iconic sound with the culture of European football, incorporating the immediately recognisable riffs of their 4X Platinum hit “Numb,” with sounds inspired by UEFA Champions League football – the strike of leather, the whistle of a free kick, the sounds of the most passionate fans in the world. The film goes on to deliver an emotionally charged performance of the new bespoke track, together with high-octane UEFA Champions League football footage, paying homage to the way the UEFA Champions League final Kick-Off Show presented by Pepsi clashes football and entertainment together to create one night of epic entertainment.

Comments