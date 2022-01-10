Lin-Manuel Miranda's ENCANTO Soundtrack Surges to #1 on Billboard

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring eight original songs by Tony® and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") with an original score by SCL (Society of Composers and Lyricists)-nominated composer Germaine Franco has moved from No. No. 7 to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending Jan. 6, 2022.

The set earned 72,000 equivalent album units (up 76%) in its sixth week on the chart. The album also maintains the top position on Billboard's Soundtrack and Independent Album charts for the second consecutive week. According to Billboard, Encanto is the first soundtrack to reach No. 1 in more than two years since Frozen 2 topped the chart on Dec. 14, 2019.

Disney's "Encanto" is now streaming on Disney+ and in theaters and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 8. Listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco discuss the songs and score of "Encanto" on a new episode of Disney's For Scores podcast here and enjoy the music featured on the DisneyHitsPlaylist. The Encanto vinyl album can be pre-ordered here.

