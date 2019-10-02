Lifetime Says 'I Do' to New Season of MARRYING MILLIONS for 2020

Lifetime has taken a vow to love, honor and cherish the freshman docuseries MARRYING MILLIONS with an expanded second season order. Returning in 2020, MARRYING MILLIONS receives a 16-episode order, up from 10 episodes from its debut season, as it follows relationships where one partner is incredibly wealthy, and the other is definitively not.

"We're so excited to see MARRYING MILLIONS break through and are expanding the franchise to super-serve women hungry for strong, provocative relationship content," said Gena McCarthy, EVP and Head of Lifetime Unscripted.

The season 1 finale of MARRYING MILLIONS on September 11 hit a season high with all key demos, delivering 433K with W25-54 in L3. MARRYING MILLIONS grew an additional +199k in its season finale within a 3-day window, marking the highest lift of the season. Season 1 of MARRYING MILLIONS averaged 331k W25-54, MAKING IT Lifetime's strongest unscripted non-spinoff freshman season in over 3 and a half years in that demo as well as A25-54 and Total Viewers. Additionally, MARRYING MILLIONS and its lead in Married At First Sight, delivered 144% total demo growth for Wednesdays vs last year for the night.

From the creators of 90 Day Fiancé, MARRYING MILLIONS follows six couples who are deeply in love and hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds. Some couples may be familiar faces from the first season! Regular people are whisked off their feet and plunged into a high-end life of riches, extravagant experiences, and glamorous trips around the globe. While it may sound like a modern-day fairytale, it's definitely not all champagne and caviar. On the road to the altar, the couples must try to bridge their vast differences and fit into each other's alien worlds. For season two, sixteen new one-hour episodes have been ordered. MARRYING MILLIONS is produced by Sharp Entertainment for Lifetime and executive produced by Matt Sharp, Dan Adler and Jason Hollis. Gena McCarthy and Cat Rodriguez executive produce for Lifetime with Juliet Barrack producing.





Related Articles View More TV Stories