Law&Crime Network Renews CAUGHT IN PROVIDENCE from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury

Law&Crime, the leading 24/7 true crime and live trial network, has renewed Caught in Providence from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury for a second primetime season.

Appearing on the network since November 2020, the series brings viewers to Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, where social phenom, Chief Judge Frank Caprio, delivers everyday justice with heart and humor.

Hearing real cases from real people, the judge takes an empathic yet no nonsense approach to each case over which he presides. From wacky excuses to heartfelt moments, Caught in Providence provides an example of what compassionate justice can look like.

"Law&Crime is thrilled to continue bringing Caught In Providence and Judge Caprio to its viewers," said Andrew Eisbrouch, COO of Law&Crime. "Audiences love the show's combination of heartwarming moments and humor, and they are looking forward to seeing more."

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus commented, "We share Andrew's sentiment about this beloved judge, and are excited to continue our relationship with the Law&Crime Network on this inspiring and entertaining show."

Caught In Providence comes to Law&Crime with an enormous social media following, comprised of more than 13 million Facebook and 2 million YouTube followers.

Viewers can watch Caught in Providence on Law&Crime Network Monday-Friday, with back-to-back half-hour episodes from 8-9 P.M. ET.

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.

Law&Crime is available on basic cable packages in most states in the country and on leading OTT services including YouTube TV, Sling, Peacock, fuboTV, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus, among many others.