Laverne Cox To Join Angel Blue As A Guest For FAITHFUL FRIDAY

Laverne Cox will be a special guest on Faithful Friday with Angel Blue on Friday, April 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The actress, producer and equal rights activist will join Angel for the fourth installment of her new weekly web series that aims to help people 'keep the faith,' believe in themselves, get motivated and support each other during these unsettling times

Angel Blue says, "Laverne Cox is truly one of my great inspirations and I know that she will have amazing insights for all of us. 'Faithful Friday' is about connecting as a community as we try to see the light in this mad time. Laverne is not only one of the most perceptive and enlightened people around, she's also full of hope. That's also pretty essential right now!"

Each week Faithful Friday with Angel Blue welcomes different guests via social distancing video hook-ups. On Friday, March 27, fellow opera singer Christine Goerke joined Angel for an uplifting discussion about overcoming fear and anxiety. This Friday, April 3, Angel will welcome Italian fashion and Instagram favorite Sandra Violante, who is now entering her fourth week of lock-down in Milan. Singer Lucas Meachem is scheduled to join Angel on Friday April 17. Future guests already confirmed include psychologist and life coach Dr Heather Ahrens and performers Matthew Anchel and Tituss Burgess.

The singer has been plotting Faithful Friday with Angel Blue for several years, but with performances cancelled due to the virus pandemic, the greatest restriction to getting it off the ground - a lack of time - ­has disappeared. Her intention is to continue with the series for the duration of lock-down and self-isolation.

Debuting on the scene in the groundbreaking role of Sophia in Orange is The New Black, Laverne Cox is the first trans woman of color to have a leading role on a mainstream scripted TV show. Amongst numerous honors, awards and nominations, she has featured on the cover of TIME, received an Emmy nomination, a SAG Award, been named one of Glamour magazine's 2014 Women of the Year, one of The Grio's 100 Most Influential African Americans, one of the Top 50 Trans Icons by the Huffington Post, and been honored with the Courage Award from the Anti-Violence Project, and the Reader's Choice Award from Out Magazine

For regular updates regarding Faithful Friday guests and topics visit: https://www.facebook.com/angeljoyblue/





