Latoya Raveneau Signs Overall Deal With Disney Television Animation

Writer/producer/director Latoya Raveneau has entered into an overall deal at Disney to develop and produce animated projects with preeminent animation studios Disney Television Animation and 20th Television Animation and includes terms for live-action content development. The announcement was made by Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television.

Davis said, "We're all delighted that Latoya chose Disney to be her creative home, and we're looking forward to the fresh and inspirational stories she will create in the kids and family space."

Through this wide-ranging agreement, Raveneau is developing a pilot at Disney Branded Television's animation studio, Disney Television Animation, under the leadership of Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television. A leader in kids and family animation, Disney Branded Television produces "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," "Monsters at Work," "Alice's Wonderland Bakery," "Big City Greens," "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends," "Mickey Mouse Funhouse," "The Ghost and Molly McGee," "The Owl House," "Amphibia" "Minnie's Bow-Toons," and the upcoming "Primos," "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" and "Firebuds."

Raveneau will also develop projects for 20th Television Animation under the leadership of Marci Proietto, the studio's executive vice president. 20th Television Animation is home to the most iconic adult animation, including "The Simpsons," "Family Guy," "Bob's Burgers," "American Dad" and "Solar Opposites."

Meredith Roberts said, "Latoya is a rare and uniquely talented person who elevates everything she touches, and her creative sensibilities span stories for preschool, kids, families and adults. She's one of the most natural, talented storytellers I have ever encountered, and we are proud to be supporting her vision."

Raveneau is currently directing Disney Television Animation's newly debuted series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'' on Disney+ and is executive producer with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter (The Roots) of the recently debuted animated shorts "Rise Up, Sing Out" on Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior. She was also screenwriter on Disney Junior's upcoming musical series "Eureka!"

Dedicated to representation and mentorship, Raveneau is featured in a Disney Channel "Reimagine Tomorrow" interstitial, a conversation about role models with Yolanda Renee King, teen human rights activist and granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther KING Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The segment was directed by B. Monet.

Raveneau began her professional career as a production assistant on Disney Junior's "Sheriff Callie's WILD West" and, since then, has worked as a writer, storyboard artist and director on multiple animated series. Her storyboard credits include Disney's "Miles From Tomorrowland" and "Puppy Dog Pals." She also served as a writer on the Netflix preschool series "Super Monster" and assistant-directed the Adult Swim series "Final Space."

A dynamic leader within her industry and a seasoned public speaker, Raveneau has collaborated with Banff's World Media Festival, Black Women Animate and ASIFA-Hollywood. In January 2021, she was honored with the Next Gen Award from the inaugural Black in Animation Awards.

She earned a Master of Fine Arts in animation and is a summa cum laude graduate with a bachelor's in fine arts and English with a concentration in creative writing from the University of California, Los Angeles. While at UCLA, she was lauded with its Director's Spotlight Award for Short Animated Films, the Matt Groening Initiative for Short Animated Films, and the Thompson Prize in English for Best Creative Writing Thesis in 2012.

Raveneau is represented by Matt Shichtman of The Gotham Group and Allison Binder at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.