Latin American Original Series L-POP Now Streaming on Disney+

All episodes of the Latin American Original series, “L-POP,” are now streaming on Disney+.

The new series invites audiences to discover the fascinating world of K-pop—the successful genre of Korean pop music that is already a global phenomenon—through a story full of music and dance. “L-POP” introduces Andrea (Andrea De Alba), a K-pop fan who decides to form her own cover dance group to win her ultimate dream prize in a music contest: a trip to Seoul.

Made by BTF Media, L-POP stars De Alba, along with Isan (Ji-Won), Alicia Jaziz (Pau), Arantza Ruiz (Indra), Macarena Oz (Silvana) and Juan Fonsalido (Tomás).

The series also presents choreography of the K-pop genre by the renowned Mexican choreographer Guille Gómez together with her agency Danza 3. The K-pop aesthetic is also reflected in the costumes, hair, and makeup of the series characters.

Throughout the episodes, Korean culture is represented with the language, cuisine, and traditions. “L-POP” also features a Koreatown, a location entirely built for the series inspired by the fusion of Korean and Mexican culture.

“L-POP” has six 30-minute episodes. Watch the trailer here: