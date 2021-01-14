Lady Gaga Will Sing the National Anthem at the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on January 20, Variety reports.

The singer will perform "The Star Spangled Banner" for the swearing-in ceremony, which typically begins around 11:30 a.m. ET on the West front of the U.S. Capitol.

Jennifer Lopez is also set to perform. Additional appearances will be made by Andrea Hall, a career firefighter, who will lead in the Pledge of Allegiance; Amanda Gorman, the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, who will recite a poem; Father Leo O'Donovan, who will deliver an invocation; and a benediction by Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman.

Additional artists for the upcoming Biden-Harris inaugural events have not yet been announced.

