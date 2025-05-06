LOVE ISLAND Sets Season 7 Return at Peacock with Ariana Madix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Host Ariana Madix returns for Season 7 of the hit cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND USA, which premieres exclusively on Peacock beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 6pm PT/9pm ET with new episodes every day – except Wednesdays. Fan favorite comedian Iain Stirling will also reprise his role as the narrator for the new season.

Season 7 will introduce a brand new roster of singles, new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, and the return of the infamous Casa Amor. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples' challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests. Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken.

LOVE ISLAND USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful Fijian villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations rise and drama ensues as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Season 7 of LOVE ISLAND USA is part of Peacock’s growing roster of LOVE ISLAND content, which includes recently announced LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA, USA Seasons 4-6, Season 1 of LOVE ISLAND GAMES, UK series LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS, and multiple seasons of LOVE ISLAND SOUTH AFRICA and LOVE ISLAND SPAIN.

