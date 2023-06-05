LOVE IN TAIPEI to Premiere on Paramount+ This Summer

LOVE IN TAIPEI will premiere this summer exclusively on the service in the U.S. and internationally.

Jun. 05, 2023

Paramount+ TODAY announced the acquisition of a new original film, LOVE IN TAIPEI, based on the “New York Times’” best-selling novel “Loveboat, Taipei” by Abigail Hing Wen, in which a young AMERICAN WOMAN is sent by her parents to a cultural immersion program in Taipei – inspired by an actual program attended by thousands of Chinese and Taiwanese diaspora youth – where she begins a new journey of self-discovery and romance.

LOVE IN TAIPEI will premiere this summer exclusively on the service in the U.S. and internationally in Canada, UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea, with additional territories to be announced. 

LOVE IN TAIPEI stars Ashley Liao (“Fresh Off The Boat,” “The Hunger Games: The Battle of Songbirds and Snakes”) as Ever Wong, whose summer takes an unexpected turn when her parents surprise her with a trip to Taipei for a cultural immersion program.

Ever is surprised to discover that she hasn’t signed up for homework and history lessons, but instead for a summer-long free-for-all the locals and other students call “Loveboat.” It quickly lives up to its name when Ever finds herself trying not to fall for two attractive, but wildly different boys who are vying for her attention, while at the same time finding the courage to defy her parents’ high expectations and pursue her true passion: dancing. 

In addition to Ashley Liao, LOVE IN TAIPEI also stars Ross Butler (“Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “To All The Boys'' franchise) as Rick Woo, an infamous sports and scholastic prodigy; Nico Hiraga (“Booksmart,” “Moxie”) as Xavier Yeh, a free-spirited artist and heir to an international tech empire; Chelsea Zhang (“Daybreak,” “Titans”) as Ever’s friend Sophie, whom she meets at Loveboat; and Cindy Cheung (“The Sinner,” “13 Reasons Why”) as Ever’s Aunt Shu.    

LOVE IN TAIPEI is directed by Arvin Chen (“Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?”) and produced by Matt Kaplan for Ace Entertainment. The film, shot on location in Taipei, is based on the bestselling book “Loveboat, Taipei'' by Abigail Hing Wen, who also serves as executive producer, and screenplay by Charlie Oh and Mackenzie Dohr.

Christopher Foss, Matthew Janzen, Max Siemers, Aubrey Bendix, Cheng-Chung Chang, and Ross Butler also serve as executive producers. The production was headed by Ace Entertainment, which purchased the film rights to the novel, financed and oversaw production with 1 Productions Film. Lionsgate handled the film’s sale globally to Paramount+.

HarperCollins published the book series, which continues THE JOURNEY with “Loveboat Reunion” and the upcoming “Loveboat Forever.”

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment.

The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world’s biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.



