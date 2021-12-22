LONG LINE OF LADIES Sets Sundance Film Festival Debut

Long Line of Ladies, a new film by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome, is set to make its debut at the Sundance Film Festival

The film follows a girl and her community prepare for her Ihuk, the once-dormant coming of age ceremony of the Karuk tribe of Northern California. It was directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome.

Rayka Zehtabchi is an Academy Award-winning director and producer working in both documentary and fiction. In 2019, Rayka became the first Iranian woman to win an Oscar for her film "Period. End of Sentence.," which can be seen on Netflix worldwide. In all her projects, she brings a naturalistic approach to her storytelling, striving for honesty and intimacy on screen.

Shaandiin Tome is a recognized writer, director and cinematographer from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her award-winning break-out short film Mud (Hashtł'ishnii) premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018. She aims to bring resonating imagery in a blend of convergence with story, illustrating her perspective as a Diné woman.

Screening Dates

Thursday, January 20 @ 6:00 PM - Prospector Square Theater

Friday, January 21 @ 3:30 PM - Redstone Cinema

Friday, January 21 @ 5:30 PM - Broadway Centre Cinema Wednesday, January 21 @ 9:00 PM - Regal Cinemas Battery Park

Friday, January 28 @ 10:00 AM - Holiday Village Cinema Saturday, January 29 @ 12:45 PM - Broadway Center Cinema 3

Watch the trailer here: