LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Second-Largest Audience of the Season
“Live with Kelly and Ryan” was the week’s No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
During the week of Oct. 24, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew for the 3rd straight week in Total Viewers (2.280 million vs. 2.271 million) to draw its 2nd-largest audience so far this season.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 7th week in a row across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.5 rating), Total Viewers (2.280 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). "Live" outdelivered runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 7% in Households (1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 17% with Total Viewers (2.280 million vs. 1.950 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the week's No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating), extending its winning streak to 42 consecutive weeks (including 15 weeks of ties).
On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, leading 2nd-place "Dr. Phil" by 7% in Households (1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 12% in Total Viewers (2.197 million vs. 1.970 million) and by 20% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating). In fact, "Live" is posting its biggest-ever advantages over "Dr. Phil" this season in Households (+7%) and Total Viewers (+12%).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
Photo: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua
