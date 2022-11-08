LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Second-Largest Audience of the Season

During the week of Oct. 24, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew for the 3rd straight week in Total Viewers (2.280 million vs. 2.271 million) to draw its 2nd-largest audience so far this season.

﻿"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 7th week in a row across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.5 rating), Total Viewers (2.280 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). "Live" outdelivered runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 7% in Households (1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 17% with Total Viewers (2.280 million vs. 1.950 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the week's No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating), extending its winning streak to 42 consecutive weeks (including 15 weeks of ties).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, leading 2nd-place "Dr. Phil" by 7% in Households (1.5 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 12% in Total Viewers (2.197 million vs. 1.970 million) and by 20% with Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating). In fact, "Live" is posting its biggest-ever advantages over "Dr. Phil" this season in Households (+7%) and Total Viewers (+12%).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Photo: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua