LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN is Calling All Ballet Dancers for World Record Attempt

Once again, nationally-syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is teaming up with Guinness World Records to present a new edition of "Record Breaker Week," Sept. 9-13. This year they're reaching out for help as they take a shot at dancing into the records book by attempting to surpass the mark for 'Most ballet dancers en pointe simultaneously' on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Joining hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for this one-of-a-kind event are American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside, aka "The Cindies." Boylston and Whiteside will be on hand with some of the top performers from the New York dance scene, as well as dance enthusiasts from all over the tri-state area, all gathered together outside of "Live's" New York City studio for this unique record attempt.

All dancers with expertise en pointe are welcome to participate. To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/30aEV9O. The attempt will be made between 9-10 a.m. during the Sept. 10 "Live" broadcast. All participants must wear appropriate attire, including pointe shoes, and must remain en pointe for a minimum of one minute during the official Guinness World Records title attempt. For further details, go to KellyandRyan.com.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





