LA FEMME International FF to Dedicate Special Screening To The Late Jane Goodall

The 21st Annual La Femme International Film Festival will once again be honoring the best and brightest work of female actors, writers, producers and directors for four nights October 16-19 at the LA LIVE Regal Theatre complex in downtown Los Angeles. In addition to programming 110 films and 20 screenplays and pilot scripts, the festival will also offer panels, World Premiere and Special Screenings as well as networking events overseen by Founder and Festival Director of LAFemme.org Leslie LaPage.

The Opening Night film selected is "Love the Skin You're In" an intimate independent film that shines the light on Black women's mental health and about family, forgiveness and generational healing .Directed by Kenn Michael and produced by Kimberly Ogletree, the film stars Sauda Johnson-McNeal (who also wrote and produced the movie) and features veteran actors Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons, 227), Obba Babatunde (Broadway's "Dreamgirls", "Madame Secretary) and Wendy Raquel Robinson ("The Chi"). The screening is from 6-8pm.

On Friday, October 17th, the festival will hold a cocktail reception and Special Screening of the Oscar-qualified documentary "Walking Thunder: Ode to the African Elephant" directed by Oscar nominee Cyril Christo ("A Stitch for Time") and Marie Wilkinson, along with the doc short "It's Our Ball" directed by David Morrison, written by Judy Marcelline, and produced by Marcelline and Penny Edmiston. Both films are being presented by Kat Kramer, and her Kat Kramer's Films That Change the World. Reception begins at 6:30pm, with a 7:30pm screening and Q&A with the filmmakers to follow.

The Walking Thunder screening is dedicated to the memory of the late Jane Goodall, who was a strong advocate for the film, stating: "The film WALKING THUNDER" is an outstanding achievement. The time and talent dedicated over a 10-year span has resulted in a mesmerizing portrait of the WILD Africa that still remains, despite increasing pressure from both the wildlife trafficking trade and the ever-growing human population. We must do ALL THAT is in our power to ensure that these incredible animals can remain in their habitat whilst ensuring that the human animals with whom they share the continent can also survive in dignity."

Saturday, October 18th will feature a Special Screening of "One Stupid Thing" directed by Linda Yellen ("Playing for Time", "Fluidity"), written by Michael Leeds and Yellen, starring Corey Fogelmanis ("Girl Meets World", "My Life With the Walter Boys") and Siobhan Fallon Hogan ("Men in Black"). Red Carpet begins at 6:00pm with a 7:00pm screening and Q&A to follow.

On Sunday, October 19th there will be a Special Screening of "Fractured" directed by Madchen Amick ("Sleepwalkers"), starring Julia Ormond ("My Week with Marilyn", "Legends of the Fall"), Bruce Dern ("Nebraska", "The Hateful Eight"), and Anne Dudek ("Mad Men", "House"), produced by Penny Edmiston, Iris Torres and Chelsey Neders. There will be a 2:00pm Red Carpet, followed by a 3:00pm screening and Q&A to follow.

LAFIFF's schedule features a mixture of in-person and virtual screenings, networking opportunities and panel discussions. Tickets for all events can be purchased at https://lafemme2025.eventive.org/welcome.

Such well-known actors as Billy Zane ("Titanic"), Peter Facinelli (Twilight Saga), Shohreh Aghdashloo ("House of Blood and Sand", "24"), Constance Wu ("Crazy Rich Asians), Kathy Najimy ("Hocus Pocus"), Jaina Lee Ortiz ("Rosewood", "Station 19"), Grace Caroline Currey ("Fall"), Tyler Posey ("Teen Wolf"), Emily Rios ("Breaking Bad"), Louis Ferreira ("Bad Blood"), and Scottie Thompson ("12 Monkeys") are featured among the scheduled films.

The festival concludes on Sunday, Oct 19 with the Closing Night Gala Awards ceremony with Red Carpet at 5:00pm, 6:00 pm, starting with the presentation of a Special Award to actress Donna Pescow for her body work from her critically acclaimed role as Annette in "Saturday Night Fever" to her successful family comedies "Angie", "Out of This World" and "Even Stevens". The evening will conclude with honoring the winners of the festival. Reception to follow

All events will be at the LA LIVE Regal Theatre Complex at 1000 West Olympic Blvd in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased at https://lafemme2025.eventive.org/welcome.