Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Cardigan Sold for $334,0000

Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, held its marquee two-day music auction event Icons & Idols: ROCK 'N' ROLL Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 live in Hard Rock Cafe® New York and online at juliensauctions.com in front of a buzzing crowd of collectors and music fans bidding live on the floor, online and on the phone across the globe for over 700 items owned and used by a who's who of music legends including Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Queen, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Janis Joplin and more.

One of the highly anticipated moments of the weekend was the headline making sale of the vintage, Olive Green cardigan worn by one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Kurt Cobain. Considered one of the most famous sweaters in music history, Cobain wore the Manhattan brand acrylic and mohair cardigan with a burn hole on his iconic televised performance with the group Nirvana on the television series MTV UNPLUGGED in New York and its accompanying album recorded nearly 25 years ago on November 18, 1993. The sweater sold for an astounding xx (estimate: $200,000-$300,000) and marks a milestone moment in the grunge alternative rock icon's life and legacy as he died just four months before the 1994 release of Nirvana's MTV UNPLUGGED in New York album, considered by music critics as one of the greatest live albums of all time. The other top highlight of the auction also came from the Nirvana front man with the sale of his left-handed Fender Mustang guitar realized at xx. The custom-built guitar in turquoise with red mottled pickguard was played by Cobain during Nirvana's In Utero tour in 1993 and was exhibited at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame from 2002-2011. Accompanying the guitar is a handwritten letter signed by his wife Courtney Love Cobain stating that this was one of Cobain's favorite guitars.

Items fit for The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, reigned again on the auction block with his 1968 solid rosewood Fender Telecaster electric guitar (estimate: $60,000-$80,000) selling for xx; his beloved 1974 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL Gold Coupe from Graceland that he drove whenever he wanted to be "incognito" which sold for $125,000; one of his last motorcycles, a 1976 Harley Davidson XLH Sportster 1000 purchased before his death in 1977 that sold for $106,250; a mold for Elvis Presley's bronze tombstone that sold for $32,000; a leather gun belt in metallic gold with white stone accents signed "From Elvis and the Col" that sold for $48,000, six times its original estimate of $6,000; a velvet jacket worn by Presley in the film Girl Happy that sold for $31,250; his red tandem bicycle by Huffy that sold for $15,625 and more.



Other highlights included handwritten lyrics to the Elton John song "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by lyricist Bernie Taupin in a custom The Wizard of Oz themed frame that sold for $75,000 well over its original estimate of $4,000-$6,000; a pair of denim overalls donated by George Harrison at the George Harrison & Friends Concert held at Madison Square Garden on August 1, 1971, to benefit the United Nations Children's Fund that sold for $19,200 (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); a drawing by Paul McCartney with a poem titled "The Poet of Dumbwoman's Lane" on the other side from the late 1980s that sold for $19,200; a Gibson SG guitar owned, signed and played by Ronnie Wood that sold for $22,400; a Gretsch snare drum used by Keith Moon on The Who's 1970-1971 World Tour that sold for $19,200; an original self-portrait by David Bowie that was reproduced by RCA Records to promote his iconic Heroes album that sold for $51,200; a 1988 Guild acoustic guitar from the personal collection of Eric Clapton that sold for $25,600; a two-page contract of employment between Marshbrook Limited and Eric Clapton dated January 1, 1975 that sold for $22,400; the original recording contract between Warner Bros. Records and Grateful Dead for the band's debut album that sold for $50,000; an original signed Jimi Hendrix Are You Experienced record album sleeve that sold for $44,800; a T-shirt frequently worn by Sid Vicious (most notably post Sex Pistols) toward the end of his life that sold for $44,000 and more. All auction results will be posted on Monday on juliensauctions.com

Julien's Auctions is the world-record breaking auction house. Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien's Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien's Auctions has received international recognition for its unique and innovative auction events, which attract thousands of collectors, investors, fans and enthusiasts from around the world. Julien's Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Hugh Hefner and many more.

In 2016, Julien's Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world's most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien's Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson's white glove, which sold for $480,000 MAKING IT the most expensive glove ever sold at auction. Based in Los Angeles, Julien's Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology.

Photo Credit: David Willems





Related Articles View More TV Stories