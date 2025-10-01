Kumail Nanjiani Sets Release for New Stand-Up Special at Hulu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kumail Nanjiani, who recently starred as Mary's Husband in Broadway's Oh, Mary!, has set the date for his latest one-hour comedy special. The performer makes his return to stand-up after nearly a decade with "Night Thoughts," debuting on Hulu Friday, December 19.

Nanjiani is an actor and comedian known for roles in shows like SILICON VALLEY and the film The Big Sick, which he also co-wrote. Other screen credits include Marvel's Eternals, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Welcome to Chippendales, History of the World, Part II, Only Murders in the Building, and Poker Face. It was recently announced that he will be appearing in the pilot for a new spin-off of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein for FX.

As a stand-up comic, he most recently toured Kumail Nanjiani: Doing This Again in 2024 and 2025. He previously released Kumail Nanjiani: Beta Male on Comedy Central in 2013. He made his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! in August, appearing alongside Michael Urie, Jenn Harris, and Jinkx Monsoon, who played Mary.

Photo credit: Disney/Elizabeth Sisson