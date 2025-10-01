YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Spin-off Series Gets Pilot Order at FX; Kumail Nanjiani, Nikki Crawford Among Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FX is officially moving forward with Very Young Frankenstein, a new series spinoff of the 1974 Mel Brooks film Young Frankenstein, which also inspired the Broadway musical of the same name.

According to Deadline, the comedy series is also now set to star Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, Spencer House, Cary Elwes, Tony Award-nominee Nikki Crawford (Fat Ham), and Kumail Nanjiani (Oh, Mary!). Plot and character details are currently being kept under wraps, but the title indicates that the project could be a prequel or see the main character at a younger age. The official description simply states: "Inspired by Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein."

Brooks himself will return to the material as an executive producer, alongside Stefani Robinson, who has been tapped as the writer and showrunner. Other confirmed names include Taika Waititi as the director of the pilot and producer Garrett Basch. All three previously worked on the FX series What We Do in the Shadows. Kevin Salter and Young Frankenstein's original producer, Michael Gruskoff, will also produce.

This series is the latest in the line of Mel Brooks spinoffs in the 2020s, marking an unofficial Mel Brooks resurgence of sorts. Other titles include Hulu's History of the World, Part II, and the upcoming Spaceballs sequel, both of which involve Brooks creatively.

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein starred Gene Wilder as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor Frankenstein. A parody of the original Mary Shelley tale and the horror genre itself, the movie follows Frederick as he inherits a Transylvanian castle and laboratory from his grandfather, going on to create a "Monster" made from dead tissue. After some problematic side effects, Frederick attempts to prove that he can, in fact, control his new creation.

The stage adaptation, which originally opened on Broadway in 2007, directed by Susan Stroman, received a variety of views, running for 484 performances. Stroman returned for the later West End version to direct a revamped, restyled production, reuniting with Mel Brooks and the creative team behind their last hit, The Producers.