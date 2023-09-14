Kiwi Actor Nick McLoughlin Joins Series ROOMIES

The cast includes Kylr Coffman (“Geo”), Edgar de Santiago (“Accidental Expat”) and Jonathan Tanigaki (“Money Heist: Korea”).

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 3 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Photo 4 All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Kiwi Actor Nick McLoughlin Joins Series ROOMIES

Acclaimed actor Nick McLoughlin, known for his stage and film work, has joined a new situation comedy from producers Nevada Grey (“The Other Normal”) and Lisa Altman.  

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting project,” McLoughlin said. “I play the quintessential seedy Aussie building manager who extorts his tenants for weed and beer. He's all gas no brakes, violently unapologetic and just generally a sleaze bag. but in a completely harmless way. straight out of the back alleys of L.A.’s Venice and Playa del Rey neighborhoods.” 

The series tells the story of a betrayed mother who joins her son at college to start  The cast includes Kylr Coffman (“Geo”), Edgar de Santiago (“Accidental Expat”) and Jonathan Tanigaki (“Money Heist: Korea”). 

“Some people in my past remind me of this character, so it’s a fun role to play,” McLoughlin said. “I went to school in Nelson New Zealand we had our local 7-Eleven down the road and this Aussie guy about 40 years old would sit out the front and offer to buy us beer if we gave him cash. Now just to put it into a touch of perspective for you there was no alcohol inside and it was also while we were at school. Just an entirely poorly thought out approach for probably the easiest hustle to make money.” 

Although he occasionally performs in comedies, the New Zealand native feels at home in his comedic role that taps his whimsical side.  

“Comedy comes to me in a way that I don't have to think quite as much. it's integrated in my bones,” he said. “I think it's a cultural thing being from New Zealand where everything ticks along at the same pace and the world really doesn't seem that big and bad it lends itself to a jovial approach to life.”

The New Zealand native is also known for his work on stage such as "The One with Friends," a play designed to destigmatize depression through art which played to sold out crowds in New York and Los Angeles, as well as the upcoming film thriller "Project Wednesday."



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Lion Forge Entertainment Sets Development Pact with Penguin Young Readers for Childrens Fi Photo
Lion Forge Entertainment Sets Development Pact with Penguin Young Readers for Children's Film and TV Projects

Lion Forge Entertainment has partnered with Penguin Young Readers to develop film and TV projects based on popular children's books. Find out more about the alliance and the books selected for adaptation.

2
FOX Renews LEGO MASTERS For Fifth Season Photo
FOX Renews LEGO MASTERS For Fifth Season

Additionally, Will Arnett will host the second installment of the holiday-themed event special, featuring unpredictable twists and surprises as special guests NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne and Rob Riggle pair up with fan-favorite former contestants. Watch a video preview of the new season now!

3
Kris Jenner Joins Bloomberg Screentime Event Photo
Kris Jenner Joins Bloomberg Screentime Event

The conference will cover the future of cinema, the boom in streaming audio and video, the latest sports and gaming experiences, the potential impact of artificial intelligence and more. With Los Angeles as its backdrop, Screentime will also feature local caterers, chefs and distilleries, providing guests with a taste of the city.

4
ABC News Live Announces New Hours of Weekday Programming Photo
ABC News Live Announces New Hours of Weekday Programming

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth will anchor from 5:00-7:00 p.m. EDT, joining the powerhouse team of Linsey Davis in the evenings, Kyra Phillips in the afternoons, and Diane Macedo in the mornings. ABC News Live provides live coverage of breaking news, up-to-the-minute reports, interviews and in-depth special programming.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'
Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'
Myrkur Releases 'Mothlike' Single Off Forthcoming Album 'Spine'Myrkur Releases 'Mothlike' Single Off Forthcoming Album 'Spine'
2023 Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With the Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice2023 Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With the Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice

Videos

Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song Video
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE