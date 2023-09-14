Kiwi Actor Nick McLoughlin Joins Series ROOMIES

Acclaimed actor Nick McLoughlin, known for his stage and film work, has joined a new situation comedy from producers Nevada Grey (“The Other Normal”) and Lisa Altman.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting project,” McLoughlin said. “I play the quintessential seedy Aussie building manager who extorts his tenants for weed and beer. He's all gas no brakes, violently unapologetic and just generally a sleaze bag. but in a completely harmless way. straight out of the back alleys of L.A.’s Venice and Playa del Rey neighborhoods.”

The series tells the story of a betrayed mother who joins her son at college to start The cast includes Kylr Coffman (“Geo”), Edgar de Santiago (“Accidental Expat”) and Jonathan Tanigaki (“Money Heist: Korea”).

“Some people in my past remind me of this character, so it’s a fun role to play,” McLoughlin said. “I went to school in Nelson New Zealand we had our local 7-Eleven down the road and this Aussie guy about 40 years old would sit out the front and offer to buy us beer if we gave him cash. Now just to put it into a touch of perspective for you there was no alcohol inside and it was also while we were at school. Just an entirely poorly thought out approach for probably the easiest hustle to make money.”

Although he occasionally performs in comedies, the New Zealand native feels at home in his comedic role that taps his whimsical side.

“Comedy comes to me in a way that I don't have to think quite as much. it's integrated in my bones,” he said. “I think it's a cultural thing being from New Zealand where everything ticks along at the same pace and the world really doesn't seem that big and bad it lends itself to a jovial approach to life.”

The New Zealand native is also known for his work on stage such as "The One with Friends," a play designed to destigmatize depression through art which played to sold out crowds in New York and Los Angeles, as well as the upcoming film thriller "Project Wednesday."