Kim Cattrall Joins Hillary Duff-Led HOW I MET YOUR FATHER Hulu Series

Kim Cattrall has joined Hulu's upcoming HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER series, titled How I Met Your Father.

Variety reports that How I Met Your Father is set in the near future, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Bergerm, and follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) as she tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Cattrall will recur as the future version of Sophie, joining Ashley Reyes, Josh Peck, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Francia Raisa, and Suraj Sharma.

Cattrall is best known for her starring role in the television series since "Sex and the City," for which she was recognized with a Golden Globe; two Screen Actors Guild Awards; five Emmy Award nominations; and three Screen Actors Guild nominations.

Since then, Cattrall has been working globally on projects including the HBO Canada/Rhombus series "Sensitive Skin," in which she starred and executive produced for two seasons; season two of the Swedish television series "Modus" for TV4; the BAFTA-nominated BBC mini-series "The Witness for the Prosecution"; and the U.K. mini-series "Any Human Heart".

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos