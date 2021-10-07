Kiernan Shipka to Appear on RIVERDALE as Sabrina Spellman

Kiernan Shipka announced through Instagram that she will be appearing on season six of Riverdale as her The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character, Sabrina Spellman.

"from Greendale to Riverdale," her Instagram caption read. "See u in Season 6."

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ran for four seasons on Netflix, re-imagining the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.

Riverdale completed its fifth season last night. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town's wholesome façade.