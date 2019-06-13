Kid Cudi Joins The Cast Of BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

Scott Mescudi , better known by his stage name Kid Cudi has joined the growing cast of the much anticipated third installment of Bill & Ted. Mescudi joins previously announced cast Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. Mescudi has a significant role, though details are being kept under wraps.

The time-travelling buddy comedy, will be directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun With Dick and Jane), from a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson (Imagine That, A Goofy Movie) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Mosaic). Bill & Ted Face The Music will be produced by Scott Kroopf (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Limitless) alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli are serving as executive producers.

Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.

The film will be financed by media entrepreneur and producer David Haring along with Patrick Dugan of Dugan Entertainment. Orion Pictures will release the highly anticipated film through United Artists Releasing on August 21, 2020. Endeavor Content is handling international sales for the title.

Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, is an American actor and recording artist from Cleveland, Ohio. In 2010, Cudi starred in the HBO comedy series HOW TO MAKE IT IN AMERICA. He stars in GOODBYE WORLD, TWO NIGHT STAND opposite Miles Teller and Josh Mond's JAMES WHITE and in DreamWorks' NEED FOR SPEED. He can also be seen in MEADOWLAND directed by Reed Morano, VINCENT N ROXXY across Emile Hirsch and Zoe Kravitz and in a wonderfully comedic role in ENTOURAGE.

He will next be seen in the new season of WESTWORLD (HBO) across Aaron Paul, in Nick Jarecki's DREAMLAND (Indie) opposite Gary Oldman and in BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC (MGM).

Nearly a decade ago, Kid Cudi dubbed himself "The Man on the Moon" with good reason. Since 2008, the Grammy Award®-winning multi-platinum trailblazer and trendsetter has cast his influence over hip-hop like a lunar glow. Celebrated by everyone from Kanye West to Travi$ Scott, his 2009 full-length debut, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, earned an RIAA double-platinum certification followed by the gold 2010 follow-up Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager. Recognized as a vital force in Pop culture and music, 2012 saw him win "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration" for "All of the Lights" at the GRAMMYS®. Indicud captured his highest chart entry on the Billboard Top 200, bowing at #2 and yielding a gold-selling favorite "Just What I Am" a year later. Selling over 10 million singles worldwide, his has influence only expanded exponentially with time.

2016's PASSION, PAIN & DEMON SLAYIN' marked a fiery return to form. "Baptized In Fire" [feat. Travi$ Scott] generated a staggering 23.8 million in under six months. His sixth studio offering also drew praise from Complex, Billboard, Pitchfork, and The Fader, while XXL placed it among the "50 Best Hip Hop Projects of 2016." He scorched late night TV with a powerhouse performance of "Kitchen" on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON accompanied by a string orchestra.

He reunited with West on the 2018 psychedelic hip-hop-rock opus KIDS SEE GHOSTS. The union of these two innovators sent shockwaves throughout the culture. Not only did the record bow at #2 on the Billboard Top 200, but it garnered widespread acclaim from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, XXL, Vice, The Guardian, and Entertainment Weekly who awarded it an A-. As the project took off, Cudi graced the cover of Billboard.

As KIDS SEE GHOSTS haunted audiences in the best way possible, he quietly set about work on the long-awaited Man On The Moon III-bound to be his biggest, brightest, and boldest work yet. Beyond his prolific musical output, he's also appeared on the big and small screen. Not only would he lead HBO's How to Make It in America and IFC's Comedy Bang! Bang!, but he also starred in Need for Speed, Entourage, and more.





