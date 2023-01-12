Kevin Hart's DIE HART to be Transformed into Feature Film for Prime Video

Prime Video will launch Die Hart, the satirical action comedy that follows Kevin Hart (Ride Along, Fatherhood, Me Time) in his pursuit for a life-changing role. Die Hart is produced by Hartbeat, Hart's global media company. The movie Die Hart will be available to Prime Video members worldwide on the 24th February 2023 and in select cinemas in South Africa.

Die Hart sees Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself, as he sets out to pivot away from being pigeon-holed as a comedy wingman to being taken seriously as an action movie star. Kevin Hart attends 'action hero school' run by Ron Wilcox, played by John Travolta (Paradise City, Eye for an Eye), where he attempts to learn the ropes on how to become one of the industry's most coveted action stars.

Kevin Hart and John Travolta are joined by Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones, Fast & Furious franchise), Josh Hartnett (Wrath of Man, Paradise Lost), and Jean Reno (Call My Agent!, 22 Bullets). The movie is directed by Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick: Chapter 1, 2 & 3).

"We truly love this movie and can't wait to share it with our customers said Chris Mansolillo, Director, Content Acquisition, Prime Video. "Kevin Hart is one of the world's most talented entertainers and we're so pleased to work with him and Hartbeat to be the exclusive home for this brilliant film."

"We are excited to team up with Prime Video, to share with viewers a new Die Hart experience through its release as a feature length film," says Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat's Chief Distribution Officer and Die Hart Producer. "Die Hart has become a powerhouse franchise for Hartbeat and an incredible crowd pleaser that unites audiences around the world through laughter. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video and Empire to bring Die Hart the movie to both audiences at home worldwide and cinema goers in South Africa, furthering its growing impact on a global stage."

"Empire Entertainment is very excited to bring another great Kevin Hart film to cinema screens across South Africa in partnership with Prime Video. Kevin is a firm favourite amongst SA fans and we hope to see movie goers out in their numbers for Die Hart," said Debbie McCrum, Empire Entertainment's Managing Director.

Die Hart the movie features the original ten-episode series, reimagined into a feature film format. Originally launched on Quibi in the US, the series scored an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 80%. Prime Video will now become the exclusive home of Die Hart the movie, bringing the hilarious and iconic comedy performance of Hart and his co-stars to a worldwide audience.

