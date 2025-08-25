KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Sing-Along Version Sets Netflix Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along, a full-length sing-along version of the hit film KPop Demon Hunters, is coming to Netflix on Monday, August 25. The release of this new version follows the one-weekend-only, limited theatrical sing-along screening event in 2,180 theaters in the US, Canada, UK/Ireland and Australia/New Zealand.

As part of the weekend’s events, the film’s voice cast Arden Cho, May Hong, Ken Jeong, vocalists REI AMI and Kevin Woo, directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and producer Michelle L.M. Wong surprised fans of all ages in theaters in New York and Los Angeles.

Additionally, the Empire State Building was lit up “Golden” on August 22, as part of a Music-to-Light Spectacular to kick off the weekend, in partnership with Netflix and the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) and with support from iHeartMedia. Fans in New York were also treated to a one-of-a-kind sing-along double-decker bus experience in Manhattan throughout the weekend.

Since its release on Netflix on June 20, KPop Demon Hunters has skyrocketed to become the most popular Netflix animated film of all time, and is the first original animated film to enter the Most Popular Movies List (English). The soundtrack has dominated the charts this summer, boasting over 3 billion global streams to date, with breakout hit “Golden” hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival BOY BAND of demons in disguise. The movie boasts brand-new original songs and features a cast that includes Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face), Joel Kim Booster, and Broadway superstar Lea Salonga as the singing voice of Celine.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the movie's original songs are written by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, TEDDY, 24, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, DOMINSUK, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, and Daniel Rojas. Watch a clip from the film below.