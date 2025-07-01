KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Soundtrack Leads Global Streaming Charts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The KPop Demon Hunters craze is real. Following its debut on Netflix last month, listeners have been flocking to Spotify to listen to the official cast soundtrack, which features Broadway superstar Lea Salonga as the singing voice of Celine.

According to information shared with BroadwayWorld, the official soundtrack is currently #5 on the Weekly Top Albums on Spotify globally and #6 in the U.S. Additionally, the KPop Demon Hunters Cast has the most spots on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global as of June 30, with the highest being “Golden” at #3. The album has also become the biggest soundtrack debut of the year so far.

The movie itself currently sits as the #1 Netflix title globally, with the film reaching the Top 10 in all countries, bringing in 24.2 million views in its second week, June 23-29. KPop Demon Hunters boasts brand-new original songs and features a cast that includes Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face), Joel Kim Booster, and more. It is now streaming on Netflix.

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat — an irresistible rival BOY BAND of demons in disguise.

