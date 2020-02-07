KIDDING Returns to Showtime for Season Two this Sunday, Feb. 9

The acclaimed Showtime comedy series KIDDING, starring Golden Globe® winner Jim Carrey, returns to television for its second season on Sunday, February 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, airing back-to-back episodes at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT every Sunday. Season two hosts an impressive roster of guest stars including Grammy® winners Ariana Grande and Tyler, The Creator, NBA all-star Blake Griffin, Emmy® winner Dick Van Dyke (Mary Poppins), Rachel Boston (500 Days Of Summer), Mae Whitman (Good Girls) and Oscar® and Golden Globe nominee Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight). Tara Lipinski and Jenna Alvarez have signed on to return as guest stars for the second season.

Ariana Grande plays Piccola Grande, the Pickle Fairy of Hope. Tyler, The Creator plays Cornell, someone who works at a nostalgia therapy center. Blake Griffin plays himself and a potential romantic interest for one of the show's stars. Dick Van Dyke is THE VOICE of Hopskotch the Sasquatch, the giant puppet who's so large we only see his legs. Mae Whitman plays Chloe, an employee at a medical marijuana dispensary who likes to watch Puppet Time when she's high. Eric Roberts plays Bernard Paley, an executive at Amazon who's looking to make an acquisition and comes into contact with the Puppet Time team. Rachel Boston plays Lisa, the former best friend of Jill (Judy Greer). Tara Lipinski returns as a warped version of herself, and Jenna Alvarez returns as Havana, Will's dead brother's crush.

Jim Carrey returns to KIDDING in his Golden Globe nominated performance as the iconic children's television host, Jeff Pickles. The second season picks up moments after season one's cliffhanger, and with his beloved Mr. Pickles' Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years, Jeff must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him. Jeff creates a new and controversial method to talk directly to children across the world only to become the target of animosity for the first time in his career. As Jeff navigates the most complicated moral gray areas of his life, he discovers a new side of himself in a season full of music, magic, puppets and pathos. In addition to Carrey and Greer (Married), the series also stars Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon), Oscar, Emmy, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris, Justin Kirk (WEEDS) and and Golden Globe nominee Catherine Keener (Get Out). KIDDING is executive produced by Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michel Gondry, Raffi Adlan, Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Emmy nominee Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





