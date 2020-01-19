Julian Fellowes Will Begin Work on DOWNTON ABBEY Film Sequel After THE GILDED AGE

According to Deadline, DOWNTON ABBEY creator Julian Fellowes will start working on a sequel to the series' feature film after finishing work on HBO's The Gilded Age.

Fellowes spoke about this after his Winter TCA press tour session to promote Belgravia, where he stated that he is currently in pre-production for The Gilded Age which is expected to shoot later this year.

He was then asked when he was going to start working on a sequel to the DOWNTON ABBEY film, to which he replied jokingly, "Give us a break, gov. Not until I've finished the scripts for The Gilded Age."

The worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey, officially became a grand motion picture event last year, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast.

