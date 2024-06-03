Josh Brolin Joins Cast of WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Brolin has become the latest actor to join the upcoming Knives Out installment, Wake Up Dead Man. He joins the previously announced Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, and Andrew Scott. The details of their roles are being kept under wraps.

They all star alongside Daniel Craig, who will be reprising his role as fan-favorite detective Benoit Blanc. According to a post from director Rian Johnson on X, the film is "about to go into production." Wake Up Dead Man will be released sometime in 2025.

The initial announcement video promised that this would be Blanc's "most dangerous case yet." Like its predecessor Glass Onion, Wake Up Dead Man will be released on Netflix, likely with a limited theatrical release as well.

Brolin appeared as the villain Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to a role in Deadpool 2 and the recent Dune films. Currently, he is starring in Outer Range from Prime Video, and later this year will be seen in the action comedy Brothers, which also stars Glenn Close. He will release a memoir- Fire Under the Truck- in November, which will cover his life and career.

The previous Knives Out entry, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was released in 2022 and served as the sequel to the 2019 hit. The film saw Benoit Blanc detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.

Like Knives Out, Glass Onion featured another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Johnson is a self-professed musical theatre buff, and the film also served as the final onscreen projects for both Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

