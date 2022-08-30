Jordan Peele's NOPE Will Screen at TIFF 2022

Rounding out this year's 2022 Toronto International Film Festival lineup is a special screening of Nope, writer-director Jordan Peele's latest boundary-breaking cinematic experience.

Nope will screen as a special IMAX® presentation at the Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place, which has the distinction of being the world's first permanent IMAX® theatre. Following the screening, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey will lead an engaging Q&A session with Jordan Peele.

"Nope, like all of Jordan Peele's brilliant films, invites and rewards repeat viewings," said Bailey. "We're excited to offer TIFF audiences the chance to watch Nope in the spectacular setting of the world's first IMAX® cinema, and to hear insights from Peele himself on one of the most original, exciting films of the year."

Nope is the story of OJ and Emerald Haywood, who have inherited a horse ranch from their father, carrying the torch of his craft as an animal wrangler for film and television. When they observe unexplained phenomena on the ranch, they attempt to capture the mystery on camera, drawing them into the eye of an irreversible storm. Written and directed by Peele (2017's Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay winner Get Out; 2019's Us), Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea.

Tickets for this special screening and Q&A session with Jordan Peele go on sale to TIFF Members beginning September 3 at 10am, and to the public September 5, at tiff.net/tickets.