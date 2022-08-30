Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jordan Peele's NOPE Will Screen at TIFF 2022

Special screening of NOPE followed by a Q&A with the writer-director takes place September 12.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Rounding out this year's 2022 Toronto International Film Festival lineup is a special screening of Nope, writer-director Jordan Peele's latest boundary-breaking cinematic experience.

Nope will screen as a special IMAX® presentation at the Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place, which has the distinction of being the world's first permanent IMAX® theatre. Following the screening, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey will lead an engaging Q&A session with Jordan Peele.

"Nope, like all of Jordan Peele's brilliant films, invites and rewards repeat viewings," said Bailey. "We're excited to offer TIFF audiences the chance to watch Nope in the spectacular setting of the world's first IMAX® cinema, and to hear insights from Peele himself on one of the most original, exciting films of the year."

Nope is the story of OJ and Emerald Haywood, who have inherited a horse ranch from their father, carrying the torch of his craft as an animal wrangler for film and television. When they observe unexplained phenomena on the ranch, they attempt to capture the mystery on camera, drawing them into the eye of an irreversible storm. Written and directed by Peele (2017's Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay winner Get Out; 2019's Us), Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea.

Tickets for this special screening and Q&A session with Jordan Peele go on sale to TIFF Members beginning September 3 at 10am, and to the public September 5, at tiff.net/tickets.



Netflix Sets MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Streaming DateNetflix Sets MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Streaming Date
August 30, 2022

An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir), a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. The film will also include Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough.
Jon Pardi Tops the Charts & Earns Fifth #1 With 'Last Night Lonely'Jon Pardi Tops the Charts & Earns Fifth #1 With 'Last Night Lonely'
August 30, 2022

Penned by Jimi Bell, Joe Fox and Dylan Marlowe, “Last Night Lonely” marks each of the songwriter’s first official #1 single, as well as Pardi’s fifth career #1 single to date. “Last Night Lonely” is the lead single from Pardi’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night. Listen to the new single and pre-save the album now!
Trojan Releases 'King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive)'Trojan Releases 'King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive)'
August 30, 2022

The album, out on double CD, double vinyl and a deluxe box set, comprises tracks from across the career of the legendary late great Jamaican record producer and artist Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry. The collection will mark the 1st anniversary of his passing, showcasing the very best of his work across his own releases and his productions for other artists.
FOX Sports Films Acquires Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Showcasing the Most Elite Club in the History of FootballFOX Sports Films Acquires Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Showcasing the Most Elite Club in the History of Football
August 30, 2022

Executive produced in partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media (HOFV), Heisman Trophy Winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tim Brown, H2H Productions and NFL Films, THE PERFECT 10 is directed by four-time Emmy winner Steve Trout (“Hard Knocks” and “All or Nothing”) and will air timed to NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Tessa Thompson Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ASHJoseph Gordon-Levitt & Tessa Thompson Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ASH
August 30, 2022

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are attached to star in the new sci-fi thriller ASH, directed by Flying Lotus and based on an original screenplay written by Jonni Remmler. XYZ Films and GFC Films are to produce, with Neill Blomkamp (DISTRICT 9) and Echo Lake onboard as exec producers.