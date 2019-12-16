Jordan Klepper Returns To THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah announced today that Jordan Klepper has been called back to duty to provide a series of ongoing special field reports throughout the 2020 election season, reuniting him with the Emmy Award-winning late night series. Klepper's first report, filed from Hershey, PA, will air during tonight's episode of THE DAILY SHOW at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Klepper became renowned for his extremely popular reports from Trump rallies during the 2016 election cycle. He will HIT THE ROAD again as The Daily Show's "Election Embed," trailing candidates throughout the primary season all the way to Election Day on November 3, 2020. In this newly-minted position, Klepper will file hyper-focused field pieces under the banner "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse." The series will provide a deep dive on the issues that matter the most to Americans, featuring everyday voters and the candidates jockeying for their votes.

"Trying to cover the campaigns of all the Democrats who are running for president is just crazy!" said Noah. "Luckily, I know someone who is talented and crazy enough to follow them all and his name is Jordan Klepper."

"The 2020 election is turning into a mad American circus and I'd be damned if I wasn't going to sneak in, throw a top hat on and start guessing everyone's weight," said Klepper.

Known for his memorable appearances as a correspondent on THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, which he joined in 2014 under Jon Stewart and continued with after Trevor Noah took over as host in 2015, Klepper's work in the field is a trademark of his comedy. After leaving THE DAILY SHOW in 2017, Klepper launched The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper and subsequently hosted the comedic docuseries Klepper. He is also well known for his one-hour investigative comedy special Jordan Klepper Solves Guns.

Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the Executive Producers of THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, with Justin Melkmann as Co-Executive Producer. Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers, and Jocelyn Conn and Zhubin Parang are producers. Dan Amira is the Head Writer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino. Sarah Babineau, Ari Pearce and Michael Stanger are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs Mondays-Thursdays at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available to stream the following day exclusively on thedailyshow.com and the Comedy Central App. Viewers can follow THE DAILY SHOW on Twitter (8.2M followers) and Instagram (4.2M followers), subscribe to its Youtube channel (5.8M subscribers) and become a fan of THE DAILY SHOW on Facebook (8.6M fans). Fans can follow Trevor Noah on Twitter (10.2M followers), Facebook (5.6M fans) and Instagram (5.2M followers). Fans can also receive THE DAILY SHOW Flash Briefing on Amazon Alexa devices, subscribe to The Daily Show's Emmy(R) Award-winning "Between the Scenes" via Facebook's Watch tab and listen to highlights and extended interviews on THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition podcast available across most podcast apps.





Related Articles View More TV Stories