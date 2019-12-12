Jonas Brothers to Perform in Miami on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

Dick Clark productions and ABC announced today that Grammy-nominated band Jonas Brothers will perform LIVE from Miami on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020," kicking off the new decade with the first performance of the year, just after midnight. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" will broadcast LIVE on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. CST on ABC.

Dick Clark 's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" marks the 48th anniversary of America's biggest celebration of the year and will include 5 ½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, with live onsite reporting from award-winning actress and co-host Lucy Hale . Multi-platinum artist Ciara will once again ring in the New Year from the West Coast as the host of the Hollywood Party, while award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter will take the reins in the Central Time Zone by making his debut as host of the New Orleans countdown.

Additionally, country artist Jessie James Decker will reveal the first-ever First POWERBALL Millionaire of the YearSM during this year's live broadcast of " Dick Clark 's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020." Decker will provide live updates from the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year party throughout ABC's live telecast and the big reveal announcing the winner will air just after midnight on January 1, 2020.

Times Square performances to be announced in the coming weeks.

YouTube is the presenting sponsor of " Dick Clark 's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020."

The complete lineup airing Tuesday, December 31 on ABC is:

