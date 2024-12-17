Jonas Brothers Set for Performance at 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC and Dick Clark Productions have announced that the Jonas Brothers will kick off the group’s 20th anniversary celebrations with a thrilling, career-spanning medley performance from New York’s iconic Times Square, airing just after midnight during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025.”

Formed in 2005, members of Jonas Brothers have performed multiple times on the show – three times as a group and five times across their solo projects. Most recently, they wrapped up The World Tour, their 12th concert tour in support of their sixth studio album, “The Album.” Their Happiness Begins Tour marked a triumphant return to the spotlight, solidifying their status as one of the most enduring acts in pop history.

The star-studded celebration will air live on ABC on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and stream next day on Hulu.

In his 20th year as host of America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square. Dayanara Torres returns as co-host in Puerto Rico.

Marking 20 years since her 2005 life-changing “American Idol” win, new “Idol” judge and eight-time GRAMMY® winner Carrie Underwood will close out 2024 with a live, headlining performance of some of her biggest hits live in Times Square just before midnight. CMA New Artist of the Year Megan Moroney and legendary British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor will join Underwood in Times Square to ring in 2025 with live performances.

In a performance sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line, trailblazers TLC, the bestselling American girl group of all time with over 65 million records sold worldwide, will take the Times Square stage and perform hits from their groundbreaking career, including songs off their multiplatinum album “Crazysexycool,” which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2024.

Additional New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performers also include rock legend Lenny Kravitz who has sold over 40 million albums and recently released his 12th studio album; genre-bending singer-songwriter Teddy Swims; multiplatinum certified R&B disruptor, singer, songwriter and dancer Tinashe; chart-topping country superstar Cody Johnson and five-time GRAMMY-nominated hitmaker Thomas Rhett.

Alanis Morissette will kick off the 30th anniversary celebration of her acclaimed and influential album “Jagged Little Pill,” one of the bestselling albums of all time. Morissette will take the stage multiple times throughout the night and will be joined by special guest Reneé Rapp for a performance of “You Oughta Know.”

With 40 Top 10 singles and 29 No. 1 songs, award-winning country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform some of his biggest hits as well as “Texas,” his latest single and first new solo song in two years, from Las Vegas.

Country music singer-songwriter Dasha will make her “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” debut with a performance of “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’),” which garnered over 10 billion views on TikTok and has officially been RIAA-certified platinum and gold in the U.S. and 17 other countries in the world.

DJ Cassidy will bring his trailblazing “Pass The Mic Live!” experience to “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with hip-hop icons Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, who all united this past summer for their groundbreaking “Pass The Mic Live!” Las Vegas Residency, inspired by old world Las Vegas mainstays like The Rat Pack.

Breakout country singer-songwriter Ernest will culminate his exciting year of CMA, Billboard and GRAMMY nominations with a medley performance of his hit song “Why Dallas” off his current album “Nashville, Tennessee” and the GRAMMY-nominated collaboration “I Had Some Help,” which was co-written by Ernest.

Culminating a significant 2024 that included his new album “QUIT!!” and a U.S. headline tour, genre-bending singer-songwriter HARDY will perform a medley of “PSYCHO” and “TRUCK BED.”

Global pop sensation Kesha will deliver an unforgettable performance celebrating 15 years of her iconic hit “TiK ToK” while showcasing “JOYRIDE,” her groundbreaking first release as an independent artist this year.

Laufey, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist, who the New York Times called Gen Z’s pop jazz icon, will make her “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” debut with her hit song “From The Start.”

Puerto Rico native and award-winning artist Luis Fonsi will ring in the New Year in Puerto Rico, performing a medley spanning some of his greatest hits from his successful 25-year career. His performance will take place just before midnight in the Atlantic Time Zone, one hour before the ball drops in Times Square.

Natasha Bedingfield will return to “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” to perform and celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of the most defining pop anthems, “Unwritten,” which she first performed on the show in 2007.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain will take the stage and perform two medleys of his greatest hits.

This year will mark the second consecutive year that Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia, the leading audio media company in America, will broadcast “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” live across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas, and more. Music fans across the country can listen in to iHeartRadio stations to catch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025,” live on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. EST. The show will also be available to stream live on the iHeartRadio app.

Photo Credit: Anthony Mandler

