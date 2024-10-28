News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Tonight for Josh Shapiro Interview

The episode airs Monday night, October 28 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Tonight for Josh Shapiro Interview Image
Jon Stewart returns to the EMMY-winning The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Ronny Chieng Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning.

Stewart will continue to host alongside The Daily Show’s News Team, including Ronny ChiengJordan KlepperMichael Kosta, and Desi Lydic alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black with recent additions Troy IwataJosh Johnson, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

The guest lineup for THIS WEEK includes:

Following tonight’s episode of The Daily Show tune into Jordan Klepper’s newest special The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Rally Together on Comedy Central. 

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.  



