John Malkovich Performs Original Tracks on OPUS: THE MORETTI From New A24 Film

A24 Music has released OPUS: The Moretti EP, the stunning 3-song EP from the movie now in theaters. The 3 tracks are all original songs performed by John Malkovich, and written and composed by Nile Rodgers and The-Dream. Each of the tracks exhibits a nostalgic, magnetic pop flair. Check it out below.

The previously released single “Dina, Simone” marked Malkovich’s first official musical release as a vocalist and showcases his dynamism as a performer. The other two tracks on the record further prove his musical prowess - “35mm” is a strutting track that reflects on Moretti’s indulgence, hedonism, and his extravagant lifestyle, while “Tomorrow” is a powerful ballad and a compelling conclusion to the EP.

OPUS follows the journey of a young writer (Ayo Edebiri) as she’s invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star (John Malkovich) who mysteriously disappeared thirty years ago. Surrounded by the star's cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan. The rest of the star-studded cast includes Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means. The film is written and directed by Mark Anthony Green.

