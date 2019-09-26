John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz Joins Steve Carell in SPACE FORCE

Variety reports that Greg Daniels' upcoming Netflix series "Space Force" has rounded out its cast. John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, and Diana Silvers have joined Steve Carell in the pilot.

The show is described as a workplace comedy centered around the people back on Earth tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services. The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to create the so-called space force. In December, he signed an order for the Pentagon to create the Space Command, seen as the first step in establishing a space force that would fall under the purview of the U.S. Air Force.

Daniels is best known for creating "The Office," the hit series that starred Carell. He will be showrunner on the project.

Carell will star as Mark R. Naird, a General tapped by the White House to lead a new branch of the Armed Forces with the goal of putting American "Boots on the Moon" by 2024

Malkovich will play Dr. Adrian Mallory, the head Science advisor. He is described as brilliant, arrogant and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield.

Schwartz will play F. Tony Scarapiducci, a self-centered media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force.

Silvers will play Erin Naird. Described as popular and an A-student in Washington DC, Mark's daughter is an outcast in Wild Horse Colorado after transferring to a remote military base and turns to delinquency.

Newsome plays Angela Ali, a helicopter pilot. Described as ambitious and competitive, Ali has secret dreams that she keeps close to the vest.

Read the original story on Variety.





