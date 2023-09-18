John Leguizamo LIVE AT RIKERS Documentary Premieres on Xfinity

The film is available now on on the Black Experience on Xfinity Channel, available on Xfinity X1, Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream and Xumo apps.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miran Photo 4 Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song

John Leguizamo LIVE AT RIKERS Documentary Premieres on Xfinity

Xfinity is the exclusive platform premiere of the documentary film John Leguizamo Live at Rikers from award-winning actor, writer, producer, filmmaker, and activist John Leguizamo, and director Elena Engel of Azimuth Films. The documentary arrives Friday, September 15 on the Black Experience on Xfinity Channel, available on Xfinity X1, Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream and Xumo apps, after a one-week Academy Award-qualifying theatrical run.

In John Leguizamo Live at Rikers Leguizamo performs his hit one-man Broadway show Ghetto Klown at Rikers Island Correctional Facility for an audience of over 400 inmates. Following the performance, Leguizamo leads intimate group discussions with young men who are enrolled in Getting Out and Staying Out (GOSO), an anti-recidivism program that provides 800 justice-involved young men with the services and resources they need to further their education, secure meaningful employment, and achieve emotional well-being. Participants in the program have sustained recidivism rates at or below 15%, an incredible achievement considering the annual rates of 64% among young men of a similar age group nationwide.

This moving short documentary interweaves performance excerpts with commentary from the inmates, as they identify with the narrative truths of Leguizamo’s storytelling. Prison life, family, education, profiling, mentorship and future dreams bring attention to the serious challenges and the often- ignored humanity of those incarcerated, while raising awareness about programs that exist to reduce the revolving door of recidivism.

“When I first started acting, I didn’t just want to be an entertainer, I wanted to be an artist. To me, that meant being a mouthpiece for the voiceless, and standing up for those that society overlooks,” explained Leguizamo, (in a statement made before the current SAG AFTRA and WGA strikes). “After my performance at Rikers, I realized that there are few individuals more invisible than those who have been through America’s criminal justice system. After performing and talking with these men, it’s clear how much work still needs to be done to help lift them up.”

Along with original live concert footage and revealing conversations shot on location at the Rikers Complex, Leguizamo’s emotionally raw, yet humorous, personal stories serve to open a window into the often unseen and unheard struggles of those incarcerated. These personal truths, voiced by the participants, inspire others to consider the emotional and social issues of incarceration.

“We were given a rare opportunity by the New York Department of Corrections to film at the Rikers main auditorium for an audience of 450 inmates and to interact with GOSO enrolled prisoners during group discussions. During filming, Leguizamo’s obvious deep empathy for these men opened a floodgate of truthful sharing as well as laughter in a place where laughter is not often heard,” said director/producer Engel. “I hope that the personal truths voiced by the participants in our film will encourage others to look further into the emotional and social issues of incarceration and to appreciate when justice involved people have an opportunity to communicate what matters most to them. There is enormous richness to be found in their renewed self-esteem and a desire for a better future.

As an accessible and positive role model, Leguizamo demonstrates that it is possible to reinvent oneself and regain lost dignity while encouraging his audience to “not hide behind the truth.” It’s in these emotional moments that these young men, who are often demonized even after fulfilling their debt to society dare to dream about a better future in which they too become the heroes of their own stories.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Tribeca Festival Announces 2024 Dates Photo
Tribeca Festival Announces 2024 Dates

The Tribeca Festival announced that the 23rd edition of the festival. For more than two decades the Festival has been a destination for new, groundbreaking storytelling from established and emerging artists. Next June, Tribeca will continue to explore creative innovation across film, TV, immersive, games, audio storytelling, talks, and more. 

2
Video: Disney+ Debuts Marvels New LOKI Season Two Featurette Photo
Video: Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette

Watch “The Amazing Loki” as Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan, along with executive producer Kevin R. Wright, explore what it means to be Loki this season. 'Loki” Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Watch the video now!

3
Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE ITALIA Season Three Photo
Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE ITALIA Season Three

The show also debuted the brand new soundtrack for the series featuring previously unreleased song, “The Queens” by Paola Iezzi who, together with Paolo Camilli, Chiara Francini and Drag Queen Priscilla make up the judging panel for this season. The song was written by Paola Iezzi and Johannes Willinder.

4
Dora The Explorer Animated Short DORA AND THE FANTASTICAL CREATURES Out September 29 Photo
Dora The Explorer Animated Short DORA AND THE FANTASTICAL CREATURES Out September 29

Join Dora and her friends in a new magical short film ahead of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie! Watch the trailer for the new short film, Dora and the Fantastical Creatures.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie MusicalAngelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Photos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion PicturesPhotos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Loraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This FridayLoraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This Friday
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on HuluABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette Video
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song Video
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
SHUCKED