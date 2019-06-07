John Legend, Tiffany Haddish, Common to Guest Star on IFC's SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE

IFC announced today the star-studded guest star roster for Sherman's Showcase, the network's new variety sketch series created by and starring Diallo Riddle (Marlon, Rise) and Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW, Snatched) and executive produced by John Legend's Get Lifted Film Co. and RadicalMedia. The series premieres Wednesday, July 31st at 10PM only on IFC.

A who's who of movies, music, sports and entertainment, the series boasts two EGOT winners, and multiple award-winning artists, actors and entertainers. Guest starring in the series' first season are (alphabetically): Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor; Emmy®-, GRAMMY®- and Oscar®-winner Common, Morris Day, Emmy®-winner Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner Quincy Jones, Emmy®-winner Mike Judge, Kenny and Keith Lucas, Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner John Legend, Nigel Lythgoe, Curt Menefee, Vic Mensa, Tawny Newsome, GRAMMY®-winner Ne-Yo, Ray Parker, Jr., Mario Van Peebles, Damon Wayans, Jr., Marlon Wayans and Bresha Webb.

Drawing inspiration from dance/variety shows Solid Gold, SOUL TRAIN and Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, each episode of Sherman's Showcase is hosted by Sherman McDaniels (Salahuddin) as he takes viewers through time via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show. Whether it's a questionably-attired funk super group in the 1970s, an up-and-coming MC in the 1980s or an R&B diva from the 1990s, Sherman's Showcase has it all: music, comedy, gameshow segments, political roundtables, commercial parodies, breakout hits destined to climb the charts, a dancing robot and a legendary host who's been there from the beginning.

Known for their popular "Slow Jam the News," "The History of Rap" and "Milky J" segments with Jimmy Fallon, the Emmy®-nominated Salahuddin and Riddle are writing partners who met at Harvard and have worked together on numerous projects including the Chicago-based series South Side for Comedy Central in which both Salahuddin and Riddle appear and serve as creators and executive producers.

Riddle and Salahuddin serve as executive producers on Sherman's Showcase along with John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius through their Get Lifted Film Co. (Underground, Jesus Christ Superstar) and Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia (Stan Against Evil, Conversations With a Killer: The TedBundy Tapes).

The world premiere screening of Sherman's Showcase will take place at the ATX Television Festival at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin on Sunday, June 9 .





