John Crist Announces First-Ever Netflix Comedy Special
Named in Pollstar's Top 100 Tours globally in 2019, selling over 197,000 tickets for his Human Being Tour, John Crist announced his first-ever Netflix comedy special, I Ain't Prayin' For That, this morning from his social channels. A viral sensation with over 1 billion video views, his special is set to launch globally on Netflix on November 28, 2019
Get ready for the divine comedy special of the year as the country turns its eyes upon John Crist with I Ain't Prayin' For That. THE SON of a pastor and one of 8 homeschooled children, Crist evaluates the weakness of millennial culture, how to be a "good" Christian, dating in the modern era and more. Filmed while on his Human Being Tour at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, John Crist: I Ain't Prayin' For That launches globally on Netflix on November 28, 2019.
"I Ain't Prayin for That" drops Thanksgiving Day!!
