Jim Downey Documentary Sets October Premiere on Peacock

The Peacock original documentary “Downey Wrote That,” about the career of Jim Downey, is set to premiere Oct. 17. The hourlong film explores the sketches, contributions, and enduring influence of one of the most impactful comedy writers in the history of “Saturday Night Live."

While diving into the history of television’s most iconic and longest-running comedy institution, the documentary will uncover the mastery of Downey’s craft as the show’s behind-the-scenes comedic architect for over three decades. Largely unseen by audiences, Downey is the prolific writer behind many of “SNL’s” most unforgettable sketches, quotable lines and groundbreaking political satire.

Downey joined “SNL” as a writer in 1976 and holds the record as the longest-running writer in the history of the show. He has won five Emmy Awards for his work on “SNL,” including Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” in 2025.

The documentary will feature candid interviews with Downey in addition to an all-star lineup of comedy legends, “SNL” cast members, writers and more, including Fred Armisen, Andy Breckman, Dana Carvey, Greg Daniels, Will Forte, Al Franken, Bill Hader, Darrell Hammond, David Letterman, Jon Lovitz, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Garrett Morris, John Mulaney, Laraine Newman, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk, Lawrence O’Donnell, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Martin Short, Robert Smigel, David Spade, Emily Spivey, Ben Stiller and Kenan Thompson.

“Downey Wrote That” is produced by Broadway Video in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Lorne Michaels, Andy Breckman, Susan Morrison, Erin David, Eddie Michaels, Oz Rodriguez and Brent Hodge executive produce. Derik Murray and Brian Gersh co-executive produce.

Every season of “SNL” is available to stream on Peacock. New episodes stream live on Peacock in addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT).

Watch the trailer below: