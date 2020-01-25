Jim Carrey Reveals He Would Do a Sequel to THE MASK, Under One Condition

Jim Carrey has revealed that he would do a sequel for The Mask under one condition.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, he talked about his role in Sonic the Hedgehog. But he also revealed his opinions on a sequel for the iconic film, The Mask.

"I don't think in terms of sequels and stuff like that, I mean, this one [Sonic The Hedgehog] is kind of right for it because we have not evolved the character [Dr. Eggman] fully yet," Carrey said.

"The Mask I think, myself, you know, it would depend on a filmmaker. It depends on a filmmaker really. I don't want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure."

The Mask is a 1994 American superhero comedy film directed by Charles Russell, produced by Bob Engelman, and written by Mike Werb, loosely based on the comic series of the same name published by Dark Horse Comics.

The film stars Jim Carrey, Peter Riegert, Peter Greene, Amy Yasbeck, Richard Jeni, and Cameron Diaz in her film debut. It revolves around Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey), an unfortunate bank clerk who finds a magical mask that transforms him into a mischievous zoot-suited gangster.





