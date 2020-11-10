Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning and Zach McGowan Starrer LAST CALL Makes AFM World Premiere

LAST CALL is a neighborhood success story.

Clay Epstein's Film Mode Entertainment, in partnership with Matthew Helderman's BondIt Media Capital, announces the acquisition of the new comedy, LAST CALL (formerly titled "Crabs in a Bucket"), featuring Jeremy Piven (Serendipity, Entourage), Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black), Zach McGowan (Dracula Untold), Bruce Dern (Nebraska, The Hateful Eight) and Jamie Kennedy (Son of the Mask). The film is directed by Paolo Pilladi. This also marks the AFM world market premiere screening for the film.

LAST CALL is a neighborhood success story about Mick (Piven) who returns to his old stomping ground for a family emergency and is forced to stay when presented with a huge real estate opportunity. Now he must decide between taking the money or saving THE ONE thing that links him to his past and his one true love; THE FAMILY bar.

"We're thrilled to present LAST CALL to buyers at AFM for the very first time," said Epstein. "This delightful film is full of fun and excitement and is brought to life by an extraordinary cast, beloved by audiences all over the world and is sure to make a splash in the international marketplace."

The film garners global recognition and has a built-in audience, based on a number of factors, including the massive successes and worldwide followings of a number of cast members. Jeremy Piven brings with him loyal fans from all over, stemming from his impressive resume, including his hit role on Entourage that took the world by storm. Taryn Manning's achievements, including ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK also adds significant value to LAST CALL.

LAST CALL is produced by DJ Dodd, Ante Novakovic, Paolo Pilladi, and Rob Simmons. Greg Lingo is executive producing.

"We're excited our slice-of-life comedy about a struggling working-class neighborhood will find foreign audiences and hope they enjoy the tremendous work of our stellar ensemble." Said Pilladi.

Film Mode Entertainment has taken international rights on LAST CALL.

