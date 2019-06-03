Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Announces Pride Month Partnership With DRAG RACE Star Nina West

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams announced today the release of an ice cream flavor, online collection, and t-shirt in partnership with Nina West for Pride Month. In continued and long-standing support of the LBGTQ+ community, Jeni's is donating 100% of profits from each item during the month of June to The Nina West Foundation, which supports LBGTQ+ causes.

Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's is a certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership.

"We recognize that the fight for equality continues on multiple fronts and we are a company that will stay in this fight until the very end," said Jeni's founder Jeni Britton Bauer. "Working to advance equality for all is front and center to who we are as a community."

Jeni and Nina West, the drag persona of Andrew Levitt-and a recent contestant on season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race-are long-time friends and conspirators who have known and supported each other for nearly 20 years.

Available now at Jeni's scoop shops nationwide, Nina West's Dream Puff is a slightly salty vanilla custard ice cream with pastry flakes and a ribbon of strawberry sauce, inspired by Nina. The limited-edition flavor will be available while supplies last.

"We based the flavor on our Cream Puff ice cream because it's one of Nina's favorites," said Jeni. "But we wanted something punchy to it. So we added fresh strawberry sauce because it's one of her favorite fruits. And, for some reason, whenever I think of Nina, I always picture her in a red dress."

The Nina West Pride Collection-available now online at jenis.com-is a curated lineup of four of Nina's favorite Jeni's ice creams of the moment: the never-gets-old Gooey Butter Cake, returning seasonal best-seller Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam, the new runaway hit Blackout Chocolate Cake, and the new dairy-free flavor Cold Brew with Coconut Cream.

Also available now online at jenis.com is the 2019 Jeni's Pride t-shirt.

"I've known and been a fan of Jeni as long as I can remember, so this is a dream come true," said Nina West. "Dream Puff is exquisite. Thank you, Jeni, for this incredible experience and for supporting The Nina West Foundation."

"Nina West has done amazing things for our community," Jeni said. "Over his 18 years as Nina, Andrew has raised more than $2.5 million for local and national charities, including The Nina West Foundation. At Jeni's, we're thrilled to support his passion and generosity for the LGBTQ+ community through this partnership."

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's has emerged over the past 17 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output-from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it-Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with 35 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

Nina West, the drag persona of Andrew Levitt, has grown into a legendary figure, creating a platform to lift up and support LGBTQ+ organizations. He's done thousands of shows, participates in hundreds of appearances each year, and has given generously in time, talent, and treasure to the community. The charity performance he does at the end of each big show averages about $1,500-an incredible testament to his passion, and the generosity of his audience. Andrew has been performing in central Ohio and around the U.S. for 18 years. As Nina West, he's produced over 35 MAIN STAGE production shows and raised over $2.5 million dollars for local and national charities through his charitable fund The Nina West Foundation.





