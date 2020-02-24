Jazz Raycole Joins THE LINCOLN LAWYER

Deadline reports that actress Jazz Raycole has joined the cast of "The Lincoln Lawyer" on CBS.

The series hails from David E. Kelley. It is based on Michael Connelly's novels.

Kiele Sanchez and Angus Sampson have already been cast on the show.

The Lincoln Lawyer centers on Mickey Haller (yet to be cast), an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Kelley and Adam Bernstein wrote the script.

Raycole plays Izzy, Mickey's client, a young former addict charged with grand larceny for stealing a necklace to support her habit. Izzy's clean now - a fact that Mickey can relate to - and he not only gets her acquitted but lets her pay off her bill by working as his driver.

Raycole is best known for her role in FreeForm holiday movie "Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas."

Read the original story on Deadline.





